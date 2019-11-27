VANCOUVER -- Three people were sent to hospital including one with critical burns after a fire tore through a Surrey home Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews said they received a call about a structure fire shortly after 8 a.m. It was first reported as a garage fire, but the blaze extended into the house causing significant damage.

"One patient was burned quite significantly and then there were two other residents that suffered from smoke inhalation," said David Burns, assistant chief of operations with Surrey Fire Service.

The two-alarm fire was knocked down quickly and about 22 firefighters were on scene at the house on 138A Street near 80 Avenue.

Investigators are still on scene trying to determine what caused the blaze.