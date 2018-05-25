Most people in the Lower Mainland haven't complained about the spectacular weather this month, but some, including firefighters, have concerns about what could be the driest May on record.

Less than two millimetres of rain have been recorded at the Vancouver International Airport this month. That's striking when compared to monthly average rainfall for May of 65 millimetres.

"We've been under a very dominant ridge of high pressure," said meteorologist Lisa Erven with Environment and Climate Change Canada. "[Usually] we get these broad areas of low pressure that drift across the province. But we really haven't seen that pattern at all this season."

She said these dry few weeks came on the heels of a very wet April, but it's still highly unusual.

The current record for the driest May was set in 2015, when only 4.2 millimetres of precipitation fell. The next few days are forecasted to be dry, Erven said, but a low pressure trough from the Pacific could bring some instability next week.

Already, lawns around Metro Vancouver are starting to yellow. The acting deputy chief of Richmond Fire-Rescue said dry grass can turn dangerous when discarded cigarette butts are thrown on it.

"Just last week alone we've had six fires attributed to smokers' material," said Jack Beetstra.

The fire danger rating across much of the province is already moderate to high.

Beetstra advised smokers not to flick cigarette butts out of car windows or deposit them in gardens or planters.

"We have a campaign right now called The World is Not Your Ashtray," he said. "Just dispose of it properly."

The eastern part of Richmond also has a lot of peat bog soil, he said, which poses a unique challenge. Sparks from discarded butts can ignite tree roots, and flames can sink down into the soil and flare up far away days later.

"I like the sunny weather. It brings people out and makes them happier," Beetstra said. "We just have to be responsible."

Nearby in Richmond, Bill Zylmans, the owner and operator of W & A Farms, said a dry May comes with its own challenges for farmers. But on the plus side, it makes for really flavourful strawberries.

"Right now the concern would be germination. We need our crops to have a bit of moisture so the seeds can shoot their sprouts," he said.

But once the seeds are in the ground, some, including strawberries, are coming up incredibly quickly.

"Moisture is needed to get them to a larger size," he said. "[But] we need the sun for strawberries. Ours are second to none as far as flavour is concerned."

Zylmans would rather have a dry May that he can deal with using irrigation than a wet one that floods his crops and kills them.

"I'm ready for a bit of rain," he said. "But I'm very careful when I ask for rain because it may never stop."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott