VANCOUVER -- The Sumas port of entry into the U.S. re-opened Monday morning after flooding on both sides of the border forced closures.

Drivers were still being turned away at the Abbotsford crossing early Monday morning because of flooding on the U.S. side, officials told CTV News Vancouver.

At around 10 a.m., however, Drive BC posted on Twitter that the border had re-opened in both directions, after first being shut down on Saturday.

Widespread flooding is continuing to affect homes and businesses throughout Whatcom County, while flooding between 3rd and 2nd avenues in Abbotsford led to delays for drivers on Sunday.

Most of Metro Vancouver was put under a rainfall warning Friday, with flash floods and water pooling expected. According to Environment Canada, Abbotsford accumulated 119 millimetres of rain between Thursday afternoon and 4 a.m. Saturday.