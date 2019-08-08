

CTV News Vancouver





A stalled train near the Granville Station area caused delays for some commuters Thursday morning.

TransLink posted to Twitter shortly before 6:30 a.m., saying the Expo Line was experiencing delays.

However around 20 minutes later, they posted again saying the train had been removed and service was returning to normal.

#RiderAlert Stalled train on Expo Line near Granville Station has been cleared. Trains will be returning to regular service. Thank you for your patience. ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) August 8, 2019

TransLink said there were delays in both directions as trains only went as far as Stadium-Chinatown Station temporarily.

