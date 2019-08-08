Stalled train on Expo Line brings delays for morning commuters
There may be delays on the Expo Line Thursday morning as a train has stalled in downtown Vancouver.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:35AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:55AM PDT
A stalled train near the Granville Station area caused delays for some commuters Thursday morning.
TransLink posted to Twitter shortly before 6:30 a.m., saying the Expo Line was experiencing delays.
However around 20 minutes later, they posted again saying the train had been removed and service was returning to normal.
TransLink said there were delays in both directions as trains only went as far as Stadium-Chinatown Station temporarily.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated