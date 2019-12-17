Stalled train causes delays on Expo Line during morning commute
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:55AM PST Last Updated Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:56AM PST
Expo Line train (file photo)
VANCOUVER -- Commuters taking the Expo Line might notice delays Tuesday morning as a train had stalled near Commercial-Broadway Station.
TransLink posted on Twitter shortly before 7:30 a.m. that the train was stalled. However by 7:45 a.m., the train was removed.
TransLink said full service had resumed, but travellers could expect "some longer than normal wait times."
"Thank you for your patience," TransLink said on Twitter.