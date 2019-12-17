VANCOUVER -- Commuters taking the Expo Line might notice delays Tuesday morning as a train had stalled near Commercial-Broadway Station.

TransLink posted on Twitter shortly before 7:30 a.m. that the train was stalled. However by 7:45 a.m., the train was removed.

TransLink said full service had resumed, but travellers could expect "some longer than normal wait times."

"Thank you for your patience," TransLink said on Twitter.