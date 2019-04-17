We are officially in to the heart of the spring season. The smell of fresh cut grass is in the air and every trip out the door offers the opportunity to discover a new spring blossom. We had former Miss Canada and professional makeup artist Christine Cho join us on CTV Morning Live this week. She provided some great inspiration to freshen and reinvigorate our own beauty routines for the change of season.

Christine started off with a makeup demonstration featuring two exciting products to add to the mix. The first was IT Cosmetics CC Cream, which is called Your Skin But Better. Cho explained this product is essentially seven in one. It covers the bases from being your concealer, primer, serum and even offers sun protection with SPF 50+. From there she demonstrated Almay Velvet Foil Shadows. They were rich in pigment and easily blended into a show stopping look with long wear capabilities.

After experimenting with some fun shades we took the time to chat about skin care. After the harsh winter season many of us are seeking ways to take care of our skin as we start to shed the clothing layers. Cho brought in the Caprina Fresh Goat Milk line. Goat milk may sound like an odd ingredient to add to a beauty routine. However, it's sourced from Canadian farmers and Cho explained these products offer proteins that are easily absorbed in to the skin and contribute to deep and extended hydration. We didn't just focus on moisturizing. Sun protection was also chatted about as it is incredibly important. Especially this time of year as the UV index starts to rise. Cho featured Coppertone Pure & Simple, which offers a mineral based option for family sun protection.

Lastly, Cho showed us the new eos tropical escape lib scrub and pina colada lip balm. Not only does this moisturizing lip duo smell delicious, the vibrant packaging offers a touch of sunshine wherever you go. Speaking of being on the go, Cho brought along imPress press-on-manicure by KISS. This one minute durable manicure option provides the opportunity to get ready quickly and easily so you're all set no matter what pops up on your spring social calendar.

Christine Cho is based in Toronto and provides customized makeup and hairstyling for clients spanning celebrities to executives.