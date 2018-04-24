

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Langley say speed was likely a factor in a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. in the 7000-block of 264 Street.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was travelling south when it collided with a northbound Toyota Corolla turning left into a business.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP said the driver of the Toyota was "obviously distraught" and is receiving help from Victim Services.

Police say the motorcyclist has not been identified and next of kin have yet to be notified of the death.

Langley Traffic Services has taken over the investigation with the help of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Police say 264 Street is closed between 64 and 84 avenues.

Anyone with information about the motorcyclist's pattern of driving leading up to the crash or the collision itself is asked to contact investigators at 604-532-3200.