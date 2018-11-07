

CTV Vancouver





A social worker in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley stole government funding that was intended for vulnerable youths, according to a proposed class action lawsuit.

Documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court this week highlight the treatment of one First Nations child, who was allegedly manipulated into opening a joint back account with Kelowna-area social worker Robert Riley Saunders.

The youth's support payments would be deposited into the account, then withdrawn by Saunders for his own personal use, according to the claim.

But lawyer Jason Gratl said that case is just the tip of the iceberg, and that Saunders spent years stealing from at least two dozen children, most of them Aboriginal.

"We expect that these children were bilked for at least $400,000, cumulatively," Gratl told CTV News.

"The children, not having the benefit of the money to which they were entitled, were left destitute and often homeless and were vulnerable to exploitation."

Saunders is accused of signing the children up for independent living payments, money that's used to put youths up in apartments when they aren't in foster care or group homes.

But the children never saw the money, Gratl said, and in some cases didn't even know they were eligible for the funding.

"They had been informed that they were entitled to nothing. They were told that their problems were not Riley Saunders's problems," Gratl said.

The bank where Saunders allegedly set up the joint accounts and the Ministry of Children and Family Development are also named as defendants in the proposed class action suit.

Some of the blame for Saunders's alleged conduct must be shared by his superiors, Gratl said.

"The scheme doesn't work unless Saunders's supervisor, his team leads, don't actually conduct the team interviews every six to eight weeks that they're required to conduct," he told CTV News.

"Nobody would ever fault an institution for having a bad apple in the bunch, or being the victim of fraudulent conduct by its employees. The problem comes in in that the ministry failed to detect this conduct for years."

The lawsuit also alleges the bank failed to tell the youths that the accounts being set up in their name were joint accounts with Saunders.

None of the defendants have filed a response to the proposed suit, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward