As communities in B.C.'s Southern Interior grapple with catastrophic flooding, emergency officials in the Lower Mainland are keeping a watchful eye on the rapidly rising waters of the lower Fraser River.

Some residents and businesses in the Fraser Valley are already being told to brace for potential flooding as melting snow in the mountains sends the river surging.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre predicts the water levels could rise to 5.5 metres this weekend, and reach up to 6.5 metres by the end of next week. If the warm weather holds, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said there could be "significant risk for flooding in low-lying parts" of the valley.

"This is a one-in-100-year flood return, so this is a significant amount of water in the river," he said.

The river is already flowing at about 10,000 cubic metres per second near Mission, and forecasters predict it could reach 13,000 cubic metres a second next week.

Jim Gillis, who works in an industrial area along the Fraser, told CTV News that local businesses are already taking precautions.

"(We spent) two days getting all the tools, welders, everything out. All our neighbours have stripped all their buildings already," Gillis said.

Michael Boronowski, manager of civic engagement for the District of Mission, said letters are being delivered to residents and businesses that could be impacted, and public works crews are out inspecting the local diking system.

But he believes it's unlikely there will be serious trouble within the next week, even if the water levels surge as much as predicted.

"It would have to go higher than that before I think we could see any significant issues," he said.

In the meantime, provincial emergency officials are watching conditions closely, and have already activated an emergency centre in Surrey to help prepare for potential flooding.

Farnworth said local governments and First Nations are also being encouraged to activate their emergency plans, and the province has sent sandbagging machines to assist in their efforts.

But residents living along low-lying areas of the Fraser River should think about being personally prepared for a worst-case scenario as well, Farnworth added.

"We're in a significant flood season this year, not just in the Interior but also potentially down here on the Lower Mainland, and people should think about having an emergency plan in place," he said.

Residents can get information on how to stay prepared through the government's PreparedBC website.

