Environment Canada is warning that up to 15 centimetres of snow could accumulate in parts of Metro Vancouver by Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the agency issued snowfalls warnings for Vancouver, New Westminster and the North Shore, saying that "a frontal system advancing from the Pacific" will result in up to five centimetres of snow on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system developing southwest of Metro Vancouver is expected to cause the snow to intensify Wednesday evening, potentially delivering up to 10 more centimetres.

The snow is expected to turn into rain near sea level late Wednesday afternoon, but will continue overnight at higher altitudes, the agency said.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment Canada warned on its website.

The snowfall warning also includes the Sea-to-Sky area between Squamish and Whistler.

The same frontal system has triggered a winter storm warning for inland communities such as Hope, Chilliwack, Langley, Surrey, Maple Ridge and Coquitlam, where up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate.

The snowfall will then transition into an extended period of freezing rain on Thursday.

"A significant layer of ice is possible through Friday especially over Central and Eastern Fraser Valley," the agency said.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."

The latest forecasts and weather warnings are available on Environment Canada's website.