VANCOUVER -- A minor, shallow 2.2-magnitude quake rattled near Kelowna, B.C. early Thursday morning.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the tremor struck just after 1:30 a.m. local time, with the epicentre located near Penticton, about 60 kilometres south of Kelowna, at the depth of eight kilometres.

The government agency noted Penticton residents lightly felt the tremor.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," the agency said.

At least three earthquakes have been recorded in the province over the past seven days, ranging in magnitudes of 1.5 to 2.2, according to Natural Resources Canada.