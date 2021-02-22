VANCOUVER -- A medical emergency led to a service disruption on transit during the morning commute Monday.

TransLink issued a notice on Twitter at about 6:15 a.m. saying SkyTrain wasn't running between Waterfront Station in downtown Vancouver and Main Street-Science World Station.

Service still wasn't operating between the stations by 10:30 a.m. Few details were given about the medical emergency, but a traffic camera from Beatty and Dunsmuir streets, which is just outside the Stadium-Chinatown Station, showed an ambulance and multiple fire trucks on scene.

A bus service was put in place between those two stations at about 7 a.m.

Trains were also operating from Main Street to King George stations. Customers heading to or from Production Way Station had to transfer at Columbia Station, the transit authority said.

Canada Line and Millennium Lines weren't impacted, TransLink said.

