A skier is recovering in hospital after being swept up in a backcountry avalanche that he triggered.

The slide occurred shortly after noon Tuesday in an area of Mount Seymour Provincial Park near the Seymour Alpine Trail, North Shore Rescue said.

The man in his 30s had come off the First Pump Peak on the southeast side, hit the snow and triggered the size 1.5 avalanche.

He was pushed several metres down the slope into a wooded area. He hit a tree and broke his left femur during the avalanche.

"There was no external bleeding but he's probably got bleeding internally. It's definitely a serious injury," NSR search manager Peter Haig told CTV News.

The skier was out by himself, but fortunately his fall was witnessed by a nearby snowshoer. The bystander rushed to the skier's aid and called for help.

"The ski patrol actually went out and in fact got there first," Haig said, though the skier was in the backcountry of the provincial park and not at the ski resort.

The skier wasn't out of bounds, but was in an area not covered by ski patrol.

Initially, rescuers hoped to airlift the man to safety, but dense fog blanketed the area and the rescue helicopter was forced to land and shut down. Snowmobiles were then used to take rescuers most of the way, and they snowshoed the final couple of kilometres to get to his side.

They also had a guard higher up on the hill watching for signs of another avalanche, and they had an expert checking conditions before letting rescuers head uphill.

"It was very steep terrain we were in… We had to protect our guys and the subject and that took resources," Haig said.

"Just getting the people in was a difficult job."

The injured skier was then loaded on to a stretcher and brought to safety nearly eight hours after the avalanche. The skier remained in hospital Wednesday morning.

Among the volunteers were a new North Shore Rescue medical team.

"It took about 25 to 30 people to actually evacuate the patient over land, but having the physicians there really provided optimal patient care while the transport was happening," said team leader Mike Danks.

Haig said the incident serves as a warning that those heading into backcountry need to be careful.

Not only did Avalanche Canada rate the risk of slides as high on Tuesday, but the site said the risk of human-triggered avalanches in particular were likely on B.C.'s South Coast.

"If he'd gone under it, game over. It's pretty serious out there," Haig said.

On Wednesday, the risk remained high, especially in wind-loaded terrain above the treeline. Those heading uphill were advised to choose conservative lines and watch for signs of instability.

