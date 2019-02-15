With a local state of emergency in effect, a B.C. subdivision is now under evacuation order.

The District of Sechelt issued both the state of emergency and the order at 1 p.m. Friday, a week after residents were first put on alert.

The order applies to 14 properties located on two streets in the Sunshine Coast municipality:

6629 to 6689 North Gale Avenue

6644 to 6649 Seawatch Lane

Residents of the homes in the Seawatch subdivision learned last week that a review prompted by a massive sinkhole on Christmas Day determined the area was unsafe.

"Geotechnical instability in the Seawatch Concordia Subdivision has resulted in multiple sinkholes," the District of Sechelt said in a statement.

Those who live in the neighbourhood have been forced to leave due to what the district called "potential danger to life and health."

Barricades, fences and signage have been erected in the area, blocking access.

On Thursday, a couple who'd recently learned they'd have to leave their dream home told CTV News they felt panic, shock and anger.

It is not known when the ground underneath the subdivision became unstable, but the Goys feel they should never have been allowed to move in five years ago.

"It's just shameful. It's a shame that we have to be thrown out this way and not even know where we're going," Donna Goy said.

The mayor told CTV the developers behind the subdivision had acquired all the permits and reports required by the district, including reports signed off on by three types of engineers.

The district's position on the ordeal is that taxpayers should not be held responsible for remedying "a problem created by a private venture."

An estimate suggested stabilizing the land would cost as much as $10 million, and the fix may not be permanent.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi in Sechelt