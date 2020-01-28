VANCOUVER -- Starting next week, the SeaBus will temporarily travel a little less frequently between North Vancouver and Vancouver as TransLink does maintenance work on one of its vessels.

The schedule changes will come Feb. 3 and will see sailings reduced to every 15 minutes during peak periods, instead of every 10 minutes. Sailings outside peak travel times won't be affected.

The service reduction is to allow TransLink to complete maintenance work on the Burrard Otter II.

"The Burrard Otter II will have propulsion system repairs completed while it is out of service," TransLink said in a news release.

"This work takes several days and requires the vessel to be dry-docked. It is expected to return to regular service prior to Monday, Feb. 10, at which time 10-minute peak service would resume."

TransLink said it introduced the 10-minute service in 2019 and indicated at the time that the schedule would be adjusted when vessel maintenance is necessary.

"The Burrard Chinook is scheduled to enter service this year," TransLink said. "Once this new SeaBus is rotated into regular service, TransLink will have a spare vessel for use in situations when extended or unplanned maintenance is required."

Here's the temporary schedule starting Feb. 3: