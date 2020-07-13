VANCOUVER -- Health authorities are warning the public about a phishing scam involving Squamish General Hospital.

Vancouver Coastal Health is advising people to be vigilant and not to share personal information over the phone if they receive an unexpected call that appears to come from a hospital staff member.

They said an individual is identifying themselves as a hospital employee and is asking for personal identification details, including full name, date of birth and Social Insurance Number.

"Although the calls may appear to come from Squamish General Hospital, they are not and are not associated with Vancouver Coastal Health," the health authority said in a news release.

"This has the hallmarks of a phishing scam, where scammers trick people into providing personal information to be later used fraudulently."

They add that no one from the hospital would ask people to disclose personal information details over the phone.

Squamish RCMP have been notified about the scam. Anyone who may have received one of these calls is asked to report it to the hospital at (604) 892-5211.