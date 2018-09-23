

The Canadian Press





The B.C. government is proceeding with the next phase of the expansion of the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

A health ministry news release says phase two will include a new acute care tower and an expanded emergency department.

“With more and more people relying on Royal Columbian for the care they need, our job is to make sure this hospital continues to meet that growing demand,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement. “The expansion we’re planning will deliver better care across the board, from emergency services to diagnostic services to acute care.”

The new facilities, which will be owned and operated by Fraser Health, will include 229 new beds, more MRIs, a neonatal intensive care unit, and a rooftop heliport.

The province says work on the new phase will begin on Thursday.