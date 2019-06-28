

One-third of B.C. residents say they'd swap a flight for a drive when planning their next vacation.

The reason, they say, is to reduce their carbon footprint.

A recent survey conducted for BC Hydro by Angus Reid says 75 per cent of British Columbians are worried about the environmental impacts of air travel and would consider opting for road trips more often.

According to calculations from Carbonzero, two passengers taking a return flight from Vancouver to Kelowna bear the responsibility of 400 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions, which is approximately the same as 170 litres of gas.

"Driving one of these routes in an electric vehicle greatly reduces the environmental impact of travel by reducing the carbon dioxide emissions associated with the drive to nearly zero," says a BC Hydro report on the survey's findings.

However, according to a survey also commissioned by BC Hydro earlier this month, nearly 70 per cent of British Columbians are hesitant to buy an electric vehicle citing fears they wouldn’t be able to take them on road trips.

“That’s the concern that the electric vehicle won’t go the distance they want to go,” said spokesperson Tanya Fish, who calls it a misconception.

“The majority of road trips British Columbians are taking are less than 300 kilometers one way, which is well within the range the most popular latest models can go on a single charge. So you don’t have to worry about charging.”