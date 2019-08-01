

Regan Hasegawa , CTV News Vancouver





Another violent case of road rage has been caught on camera in the Lower Mainland.

The most recent incident unfolded on Marine Way and Boundary Road in Burnaby Wednesday morning.

Traffic at the busy intersection came to a standstill during rush-hour after the driver of a car and a semi-truck got into a confrontation.

It’s unclear what the dispute was about, but video shared on social media shows two men punching and kneeing each other for several minutes. Another driver appears to step in to try and break the fight up, but the pair go after each other again.

The driver of the car then takes off in a two-door black sedan.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt, but the driver of the semi also drove away from the scene, heading into Vancouver. Vancouver police said they received a call about the incident at around 6:45 a.m., but when they arrived at the scene, the drivers had already left.

Police have yet to confirm a motive for the violence.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure