A stretch of road in Port Coquitlam is closed after a collision that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries early Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued later in the day, Mounties said the crash occurred at around 2:15 a.m. in the 2100 block on Kingsway Avenue.

Few details have been released, but police said a 34-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Footage from the scene showed a badly damaged white coupe resting on its roof and several evidence markers on the road.

Authorities have shut down Kingsway between Mary Hill Road and Wilson Avenue until further notice.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.