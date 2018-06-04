

Officials at the Vancouver airport say they don't have an estimated time of departure for a crow currently calling the terminal home.

Sharp-eyed social media users spotted the frequent flyer over the weekend, but the Vancouver Airport Authority said it's not sure how long the bird's been indoors.

Spokesperson Zoe Weber told CTV News that the airport's wildlife team is aware of its presence, and is monitoring the situation.

However, unless the bird's layover impacts passengers or airport operations, they will not intervene.

"This happens from time to time," Weber said Monday. "The birds make their way out on their own."

