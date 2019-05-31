

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby are hoping the public can help them find a woman missing for the past seven days.

Jennifer Gojevic was reportedly last seen on Friday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m., near the area of Smith Avenue and Price Street in western Burnaby.

Police say the 37-year-old is white and 5’7”, with a slim build and curly hair.

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP confirmed their investigation points to Vancouver, and specifically the Downtown Eastside, as her possible whereabouts.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Gojevic is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.