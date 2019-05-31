RCMP search for woman missing for a week
Jennifer Gojevic, 37, was last seen in Burnaby on Friday May 24, 2019, around 5:30 p.m. near Price and Smith (Burnaby RCMP)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 1:22PM PDT
Mounties in Burnaby are hoping the public can help them find a woman missing for the past seven days.
Jennifer Gojevic
Police say the 37-year-old is white and 5’7”, with a slim build and curly hair.
In a statement, Burnaby RCMP confirmed their investigation points to Vancouver, and specifically the Downtown Eastside, as her possible whereabouts.
Anyone with information or who may have seen Gojevic is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.