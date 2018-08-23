

CTV Vancouver





A member of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment has been charged with a sexual offence involving a minor, prosecutors revealed Thursday.

Single counts of touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose and breach of trust have been approved against Const. Gregory Scott Bakker, the B.C. Prosecution Service said.

Bakker was investigated for alleged conduct that took place between July and November 2016 in cities across the Lower Mainland, including Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Surrey.

He was charged Thursday in Surrey provincial court and released on bail.

Bakker is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 5.