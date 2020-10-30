VANCOUVER -- A convicted murderer has gone missing from the Mission Institution minimum-security prison, corrections officials say.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, 41-year-old Roderick Muchikekwanape was not accounted for during a routine check at 10 p.m. So far there is no indication how long he may have been missing for.

Mounties at the Mission detachment were contacted and they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Muchikekwanape is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder of Kimberly Clarke in Winnipeg in 1998. The mother was killed as she was walking home from a party in the north end of the city.

An autopsy revealed she had been sexually assaulted and beaten. Her body was found floating near the Redwood Bridge.

Clarke’s family members, including her sister, gave testimony at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in 2017.

"She was not a street person. She was missing and she was murdered. This is extremely emotionally and physically draining for me as when it had happened. It was horrific and I try not to dwell on it," Darlene, Clarke's only sister, told the inquiry.

"It's like trying to get out of a dark deep pit. My family suffered great trauma, heartbreak, sorrow, shock, loss, disbelief, loneliness, emptiness, pain, depression, anxiety, nightmares, terror and fear and rage."

Relatives also talked about their frustration over Muchikekwanape getting his education while behind bars.

Mission Institution has both medium and minimum security units, and Muchikekwanape has been in custody for the last 20 years, after being convicted when he was 21.

Muchikekwanape is described as having a medium complexion, weighing 217 pounds and is 6' tall. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees Muchikekwanape should call 911 right away, Mounties say.