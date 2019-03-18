Power restored after outage affects 500 Maple Ridge homes
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 11:51AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, March 18, 2019 12:58PM PDT
An outage left more than 500 Maple Ridge customers without power for over an hour Monday.
According to BC Hydro, the Cottonwood neighbourhood was impacted.
The outage affected residents in the areas north of 109 Avenue, east of Cottonwood Drive, west of 238 Street and south of 116 Avenue.
BC Hydro says the cause is under investigation.