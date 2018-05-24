The province's police watchdog has found no wrongdoing in the case of a man who lit himself on fire inside a Vancouver McDonald's earlier this year.

A report released Thursday into police actions on the night of March 15 said the man's injuries were a result of his own actions, and that no officer had committed an offence.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is tasked with looking into all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

In this case, a distraught man was sitting on East Broadway near Commercial Drive with a can of gasoline, threatening to harm himself.

The IIO report – which included surveillance footage and testimony from civilian witnesses, four police officers and a firefighter – said the man then walked into the McDonald's and started asking "Who took my phone?"

In a 911 recording, a man can be heard saying, "People who didn't take it, get out."

He then started pouring fuel on the floor, the IIO said. An employee pressed a panic button then told staff and patrons to leave the building.

Surveillance footage showed the man remained inside by himself until officers responded about four minutes after the initial 911 call.

Police noticed the gasoline, but said he was sitting calmly at a table drinking from a can and smoking. According to dispatch records obtained by the IIO, he then said he wouldn't leave until he got what he wanted and started to pour gas on the chairs and tables.

A police negotiator arrived at the scene and attempted to talk to the man, but he was screaming and would not talk to the officer. He swore at another negotiator several times, police told the IIO.

Meanwhile, officers ran a background check on the man and found a report that he'd been involved in some type of violent behaviour while intoxicated.

The Emergency Response Team arrived, and firefighters stationed themselves outside the restaurant entrance in preparation for a possible fire. They planned to spray foam on the man to prevent him from lighting himself on fire, then police would take him into custody.

The man allegedly held a lighter over his head during attempted negotiations, and a fire started about an hour after the initial call to police. Because of the gasoline and vapours, there was an explosion that ignited half the restaurant, firefighters said.



The man ran toward the front door while on fire, at which time firefighters sprayed him with foam. He was told to get on the ground as he walked out, but did not follow directions, the IIO said.

Police fired large plastic bullets designed for riot control, and the man was taken to hospital in police custody.

He suffered second- and third-degree burns, the IIO said, but his medical reports showed no injuries from the ARWEN rounds fired by police.

The IIO said officers committed no offences during the incident.

"In fact, evidence showed the officers acted at risk to themselves in meeting all of their duties as police officers," the report said.

