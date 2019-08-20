Police standoff lasts several hours outside Surrey home
Officers and the Emergency Response Team were all seen outside of a Surrey home Monday night.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 6:42AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 6:52AM PDT
Police surrounded a home in Surrey Monday night, after reports that a person had barricaded themselves inside.
The police standoff lasted several hours outside a home on 102B Avenue, with a large presence of officers and Emergency Response Team members on scene.
The incident appeared to end peacefully, however, and it's not clear if charges will be recommended.
Police have not commented on the investigation.