

Shawn Foss, CTV Vancouver





The RCMP is looking for Canadian children to help name 13 German Shepherd puppies that will hopefully be chosen as new members of the force's Integrated Dog Service.

The rules of the contest are as follows:

Puppy names must begin with the letter "M"

Contestants must live in Canada and be 14 years old or younger

Each contestant is only allowed one entry

Entries must be submitted no later than Tuesday, March 26

The RCMP's breeding program began in 1999 and currently produces about 100 dogs per year. Only one in three dogs makes it to be full-fledged working dog. Last year, an eight-year-old student from Langley was one of the few chosen from across Canada with won with the name Lilly.

More information about the contest is available on the RCMP's website.