

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A collection of play chairs and stools have been recalled because of their high amount of lead, Health Canada is warning.

Restoration Hardware's vintage steel play chairs and stools in distressed red paint "contain lead in excess of allowable limit," the recall states, adding that there could be a risk of lead exposure to children.

The chairs should no longer be used, the warning says, and should be returned to Restoration Hardware for a full refund of the purchase price.

The children's furniture included in the recall are the play chair, play stool, step stool, tall play chair and tall play stool.

They say "Made in India" and have one of the following SKU numbers under the seat or stool step:

103481DRED

103521DRED

103522DRED

103480DRED

111081 DRED

Around 182 of these chairs and stools were sold in Canada and approximately 3,041 were sold in the U.S. They were sold either online or by Restoration Hardware between October 2012 and May 2019. No injuries have been reported.

Lead can be toxic if ingested and can lead to adverse health effects, Health Canada says.