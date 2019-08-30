Play chairs recalled because of high amount of lead
Stools and chairs were recalled by Health Canada because of high lead amounts.
Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 4:17PM PDT
A collection of play chairs and stools have been recalled because of their high amount of lead, Health Canada is warning.
Restoration Hardware's vintage steel play chairs and stools in distressed red paint "contain lead in excess of allowable limit," the recall states, adding that there could be a risk of lead exposure to children.
The chairs should no longer be used, the warning says, and should be returned to Restoration Hardware for a full refund of the purchase price.
The children's furniture included in the recall are the play chair, play stool, step stool, tall play chair and tall play stool.
They say "Made in India" and have one of the following SKU numbers under the seat or stool step:
- 103481DRED
- 103521DRED
- 103522DRED
- 103480DRED
- 111081 DRED
Around 182 of these chairs and stools were sold in Canada and approximately 3,041 were sold in the U.S. They were sold either online or by Restoration Hardware between October 2012 and May 2019. No injuries have been reported.
Lead can be toxic if ingested and can lead to adverse health effects, Health Canada says.