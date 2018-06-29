

Search crews combed a swath of mountainous terrain on the small plane's projected flight path on Friday, the day after the aircraft disappeared over B.C.

It was found about 30 kilometres northeast of Hope. The case has now been handed over to the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP.

"The JRCC's thoughts are with the loved ones of the two individuals who were aboard the aircraft," the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.

The Cessna 182 left Calgary at about 10 a.m. Thursday bound for Nanaimo.

The two people aboard planned to pass over Kelowna, Hope and Boundary Bay before landing. A friend identified the pilot as Calgary resident Ken Umbach, and said he was flying another person whose identity he did not provide publicly.

CTV has confirmed the plane was built in 1975, and has been owned by Umbach since 2009.

The friend told CTV News he and the two people in the plane had planned to go fishing over the weekend.

Instead, the plane's electronic locator transmitter was activated about an hour after takeoff while the pair was about 167 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, the JRCC said.

"Because it was registered with the Canadian beacon registry, we were able to figure out very quickly which aircraft it was on, and that the aircraft was on a flight plan from the Calgary area to Kelowna," said officer in charge Maj. Justin Olsen.

A Buffalo aircraft and a Cormorant helicopter were dispatched from CFB Comox to help search for the plane, which was believed to be somewhere in an area of about 55 square nautical miles (about 190 square kilometres), between Hope and Merritt.

But inclement weather proved challenging for crews.

"We've been trying to get into the area where the beacon was detected ever since, but the weather has been such that the helicopter and the Buffalo have not been able to actually put eyes on the search area," Olsen said.

"The elevation in the area is significant. It's between 4,000 and 6,000 feet… It's just not safe for our crews to penetrate that cloud because there are such high mountain peaks in the area."

On Friday, searchers were able to use the transmitter signal to narrow down the location to an area of about 10 to 20 square kilometres along the Zopkios Ridge.

Crews from Chilliwack and Hope Search and Rescue searched the area on foot, looking for signs of Umbach and his friend, but the steep terrain as presented a challenge.

Planes were able to fly again in the afternoon, and an RCAF Cormorant 913 eventually located the missing plane.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith

