

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police believe weather played a role in the city's first traffic fatality of the year.

A 55-year-old man was hit by a truck Thursday night as he used a marked crosswalk on Inverness Street near King Edward Avenue at around 6 p.m. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

His broken umbrella could be seen on the ground near several police evidence markers.

Police say low light and rain likely contributed to the crash. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.