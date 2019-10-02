VANCOUVER - Lauren Fabbi and her dog, Calvin, are recovering after a horrific attack.

They were out for a walk Saturday morning at about 7:30 a.m., near Andy Livingstone Park.

“I kind of saw in the peripheral a woman with some large dogs,” said Fabbi. They were three large pitbulls, so she and her dog crossed the street to enter her building.

“As I was crossing the street to go back home one of the dogs got loose and came charging at me and Calvin,” she said. “I went over top of him and just covered him with my body and my arms. And the dog just started attacking.”

George Baker, one of Fabbi’s neighbours, watched in horror.

“And then a second dog went after her too,” he said, and rushed to her side.

“Lauren was trying to cover her dog,” said Baker. “And then the two dogs lunged at her.”

Baker managed to get Fabbi free. But the pitbulls still had her dog. “They were throwing Calvin around like a rag doll,” she said, “I couldn’t even look.”

Baker said one of the pibulls had Calvin by the neck.

"(It) wouldn’t let go and so I hit the side of the dog to let go of the grip."

Vancouver police and paramedics arrived soon after.

"Officers did investigate this incident and they did have animal control attend to investigate," Sgt. Aaron Roed told CTV News Vancouver in a statement. "A bylaw officer from animal control did attend and one dog was seized by the bylaw officer. An investigation is being conducted by animal control."

However the The City of Vancouver’s chief licence inspector, Kathryn Holm, said the offending female pit bull has no previous history.

"The dog was seized by animal services and is being held at the shelter pending an assessment," she said. "The outcomes of this assessment will inform next steps."

Fabbi had to be taken to hospital, she was given nine stitches for a deep bite on the back of her left arm.

Her dog’s injuries are much more severe. Calvin was taken to the animal hospital by some of Fabbi’s neighbours. He spent two days there, and the pair have since gone to stay with family while they both recover.

“He does have a lot of bruising, he has about four large puncture wounds. A very large one on his neck that has been stitched up,” said Fabbi.

His body is now wrapped in a bandage, that has to be changed each day.

Veterinarian bills are mounting though.

"So far because of the emergency care it’s been about $4,300," Fabbi said.

An online fundraising page has been set up by her neighbours to help pay for the costs.