

CTV News Vancouver





Fire officials are investigating after a fire in Maple Ridge left one person dead Saturday.

The fire began in the early afternoon at a home on Dewdney Trunk Road near 267th Street. Thick smoke could be seen billowing into the air near the scene.

Maple Ridge Fire Chief Howard Exner told reporters there were flames coming from all of the home's windows when firefighters arrived at the scene.

"Several of the people that had been living in the house were able to get out themselves, but one person was believed to be trapped inside the house," Exner said. "Eventually we were able to make entry into the house and we were able to bring that person outside. Unfortunately, that person succumbed to the injuries from the environment that they were in."

Exner said several residents attempted to get back into the building to rescue the person trapped inside, but were unable to do so.

BC Emergency Health Services sent eight ground ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene, but did not transport anyone to hospital. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

More than 50 firefighters from Maple Ridge and nearby Mission responded to the two-alarm blaze, which Exner said was difficult to extinguish.

"It's still actively burning at this time," he said shortly before 5 p.m. "The building's an old, old building. It's gone through many renovations. And the fire is trapped between false ceilings and false roofs."

Exner said the investigation into what caused the fire has begun, but the cause has not yet been determined.