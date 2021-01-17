VANCOUVER -- I can’t believe I’m just weeks away from the big day! Months have flown by, though there have been times when this pandemic pregnancy has felt so long.

I’m generally a pretty private person, but one thing I’ve learned throughout my pregnancy is that people are so supportive and kind. That's why I've decided to share my journey into motherhood with you on my new blog, Norma's Nest.

I chose that title because I'm inviting you into my home life, away from the cameras. I hope you'll share your stories with me as well so I can learn from all of you.

There are many significant milestones in life, but nothing has given me a greater sense of grounding than the realization I am about to become a parent. It is thrilling, scary and wonderful all at the same time – and I couldn’t be more ready for this.

Thank you for coming along for the ride!

Until Nest Time,