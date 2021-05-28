VANCOUVER -- There's no indication yet that the latest deadly shooting in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is tied to the region's ongoing gang conflict, homicide investigators said Friday.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Adam Gerald Ball, was dropped off at Chilliwack General Hospital at around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday suffering gunshot wounds.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case after Ball succumbed to his injuries.

Days after the killing, IHIT said investigators are still working to determine a possible motive.

"IHIT is working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence. There is nothing so far to link this homicide to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland," Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news release Friday.

Homicide investigators asked anyone with information that could help their case to come forward by calling the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

People who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.