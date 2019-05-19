

CTV News Vancouver





After 18 months, $32 million, and more than 10,000 km at sea, TransLink’s new SeaBus has arrived in Vancouver.

The Burrard Chinook was completed in the Netherlands earlier this year, and last week it finished its journey across the Atlantic Ocean, through the Panama Canal, and up the coast to Vancouver.

Construction on the vessel, which is part of the transit agency’s 10-year vision, began in November 2017. The total cost of construction is $32.2 million, with the federal government paying for half, the provincial government paying for 33 per cent, and TransLink paying the remaining 17 per cent.

Now that it has arrived in Vancouver, the Burrard Chinook will undergo local sea trials before going into service. Once the new SeaBus enters the fleet, there will be sailings once every 10 minutes during peak times.