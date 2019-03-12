

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Richmond are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning that left a man in his 20s with "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Officers were called to a training facility in the 11000 block of Twigg Place on Mitchell Island just after 9 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

First responders located the 25-year-old victim at the scene. He was transported to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

In an update on Wednesday, police said the victim remains in hospital and is in stable condition.

A witness told police they saw a man dressed in black leaving the area on foot, but the RCMP has not provided a more detailed suspect description.

The victim has not been identified, but the president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union says he is a new recruit at the BC Maritime Employers' Association Training Centre.

“We commit to working with the authorities during this investigation. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family at this time,” Rob Ashton said.

“This is a traumatic situation for those workers attending the Training Centre and our Union will continue to work with the Maritime Employers’ Association to ensure necessary support is made available to those seeking counselling or assistance.”

According to Ashton, the facility was under lockdown for part of the day after police arrived.

In a statement issued later in the day, investigators said they do not believe the shooting was random.

A short while later, Mounties responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 5600 block of No. 7 Road, but police have not been able to confirm if it is related to the shooting.

Several agencies, including the Serious Crime Unit and Integrated Forensic Identification Service are gathering evidence at both scenes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-278-1212.