

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A 39-year-old councillor from Fort St. John, B.C., is the new leader of the BC Conservative Party.

Trevor Bolin says it has been a rocky road for the party since 2016, when Dan Brooks was ejected as leader.

After some bitter infighting, Bolin says the party is going back to grassroots politics and will be rolling out platforms that will benefit British Columbians.

He's already promising the party would scrap the carbon tax and will work with municipalities to better tackle climate change, while opening the province's door to private insurers and "long overdue" ride-hailing services.

The BC Conservative Party ran 10 candidates in the 2017 general elections but won no seats with just 0.53 per cent of the vote.

A BC Conservative Party member hasn't won a seat in the legislature since 1986, although former Liberal Abbotsford South MLA John van Dongen briefly sat as a Conservative in 2012.