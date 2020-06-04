VANCOUVER -- In an effort to get more kids out of portables in B.C.'s fastest-growing municipality, the province is investing $57 million to create more classroom space in Surrey.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announced Thursday a new school will be built in the Sunnyside Heights neighbourhood.

Additionally, additions have been approved at White Rock and Morgan elementary schools.

With a $44-million price tag, the new school will have a capacity of 655 students. It will be built at 20th Avenue and 165A Street, with a $5-million contribution from the local school district.

The land was purchased last year.

Students should be able to enrol for the start of the 2023-24 school year, the ministry estimates.

The additions will add 195 seats at White Rock, and 190 seats at Morgan.

Altogether, it's an increase of 1,040 classroom spaces.

The ministry hopes the additions will mean the five portables at Morgan can be removed, and the number at White Rock Elementary will be reduced.

Construction on both projects will begin in 2021, with classrooms expected to be ready the next year.