VANCOUVER -- The cabinet minister who helped set in motion British Columbia's money laundering inquiry says he was getting very different versions about suspicious cash at casinos from officials when he became the minister responsible for gaming in 2017.

Attorney General David Eby told the Cullen Commission that there were significant information gaps about suspicious cash at casinos during separate briefings with him from officials at the BC Lottery Corporation and the Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch.

Eby testified officials at the lottery corporation told him anti-money laundering efforts were working at casinos, while top bureaucrats at the gaming regulator expressed serious concerns about large amounts of suspicious cash at gaming outlets connected to organized crime.

He said after the briefings he concluded the casino issue was significant and there was a gap between the lottery corporation and the gaming branch that needed to be addressed.

The New Democrat government called the inquiry in May 2019 after three reports revealed B.C.'s gaming, real estate and luxury vehicle sectors were being used to launder money from crime.

Eby, who is no longer the minister responsible for gaming, is one of several current and former politicians to testify before the commission this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.