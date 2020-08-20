Advertisement
Mini donuts to Dole Whip: PNE announces food line-up
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 11:32AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, August 20, 2020 11:39AM PDT
One of the city's most beloved summertime food traditions is set to return in a whole new way, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Pacific National Exhibition has announced the food line-up for this year's "Taste of the PNE" drive-thru experience.
More than a dozen vendors will be dishing out fair favourites, which attendees can enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicles.
The menu includes the usual assortment of tasty but not-so-healthy snacks, like mini donuts, cotton candy, candy apples and deep-fried chocolate bars.
Dole Whip, the refreshing soft-serve treat made popular in Disneyland will be also be up for grabs.
Fair-goers can dig into a variety of savoury options as well, including "Snoop Dog" mac and cheese, foot-long hot dogs, twisted potatoes on a stick and Hunky Bill's perogies.
The drive-thru eats will be available at Hastings Park between Aug. 22 to 30 (closed on Monday, Aug. 24) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle and include a PNE branded face mask.
Other drive-thru festivities at the PNE this year include the "SuperDogs" tail-gate party, an animatronic dinosaur display and ticket sales for the 2020 PNE prize home.