VANCOUVER -- One of the city's most beloved summertime food traditions is set to return in a whole new way, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Pacific National Exhibition has announced the food line-up for this year's "Taste of the PNE" drive-thru experience.

More than a dozen vendors will be dishing out fair favourites, which attendees can enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The menu includes the usual assortment of tasty but not-so-healthy snacks, like mini donuts, cotton candy, candy apples and deep-fried chocolate bars.

Dole Whip, the refreshing soft-serve treat made popular in Disneyland will be also be up for grabs.

Fair-goers can dig into a variety of savoury options as well, including "Snoop Dog" mac and cheese, foot-long hot dogs, twisted potatoes on a stick and Hunky Bill's perogies.

The drive-thru eats will be available at Hastings Park between Aug. 22 to 30 (closed on Monday, Aug. 24) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle and include a PNE branded face mask.

Other drive-thru festivities at the PNE this year include the "SuperDogs" tail-gate party, an animatronic dinosaur display and ticket sales for the 2020 PNE prize home.