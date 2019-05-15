

A fast food giant is adding a touch of B.C. flavour to its menu.

McDonald's is introducing a new Nanaimo bar-themed McFlurry – a frozen treat featuring coconut, graham cracker crumbs, chocolate chips and cocoa. It also includes vanilla soft-serve ice cream and fudge sauce.

According to its website, the dessert has a whopping 450 calories per 200-gram serving.

One "snack size" serving has 17 grams of fat (11 grams of saturated fat and 0.3 grams of trans fats), 30 mg of cholesterol and 54 grams of sugar.

It's unclear how long the specialty Chocolate Nanaimo McFlurry will be around, but the restaurant chain says it's only for a limited time.

The Nanaimo bar is named after the city on Vancouver Island.

The recipe for the rich no-bake dessert originated in Nanaimo, but its exact history is unclear.

"This creamy, chocolatey treat's origin is elusive, shrouded in mystery, and claimed by many as their own," the City of Nanaimo says in a post on its website, which includes a recipe for those who want to make the bars at home.

Last month, the Nanaimo bar was highlighted by Canada Post as part of its "Sweet Canada" stamp collection.