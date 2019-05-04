

CTV News Vancouver





As Star Wars fans around the world celebrated "May the fourth," TransLink gave its own nod to the iconic franchise in a series of tweets Saturday.

The first came at around 6:30 a.m. and showed someone in a Chewbacca costume sitting in the transit authority's customer information office.

"The Customer Information base is now open, we're ready to take your calls and tweets," the post read. "Currently road conditions look great in Metro Vancouver; however, Hoth is still experiencing icy conditions."

The Customer Information base is now open, we're ready to take your calls & tweets. Currently road conditions look great in Metro Vancouver; however, Hoth is still experiencing icy conditions. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou ^LA pic.twitter.com/a4VKzJQUy9 — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 4, 2019

This year's May the fourth celebration was marked by a more sombre note following Peter Mayhew's death on Tuesday. The actor portrayed Chewbacca in the series.

Later in the day, TransLink tweeted a tribute to Mayhew, remembering the time Chewbacca "joined Transit Police."

"Our hearts go out to the family of (Peter Mayhew) for their loss. #StarWarsDay will never be the same without him," TransLink wrote.

In memory of Peter Mayhew, we’re looking back to that one time when Chewbacca joined Transit Police. Policing wasn’t the right career for him, but maybe it is for you? We’re hiring police officers. https://t.co/q83B6ySAaA #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/uWiiWWMuAF — Transit Police BC (@TransitPolice) May 4, 2019

In another post, the transit provider posted a map of the SkyTrain network with every station given a Star Wars-inspired name.

Happy #StarWarsDay!!! Have you had a chance to check out how we're expanding service today? You can now go from the Hoth-Echo Base to Tatooine is as little as 34 parsecs! Stop by Mustafar Station to check it out in person, and snap a selfie! #MayTheFourthBeWithYou ^LA pic.twitter.com/2XVX8fmQoA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 4, 2019

In another tweet, Chewbacca had an important message for those taking transit without a valid fair.

"Don't be drawn in by the Dark Side of the Force, make sure you have valid fare and remember to tap in," the post read.

Don't be drawn in by the Dark Side of the Force, make sure you have valid fare and remember to tap in. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou ^LA pic.twitter.com/rzHcvxBt7K — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 4, 2019

And finally, TransLink posted a short video of R2-D2 at a makeshift bus stop with a link to a page that helps riders track the bus they're waiting for.