VANCOUVER -- One person was stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening in downtown Vancouver on Friday night, police say.

The victim was a 29-year-old man, while police arrested a 39-year-old man who remains in custody. Both men are Vancouver residents.

The incident happened at 258 Union Street at around 11 p.m. The building is a supportive housing complex in Chinatown that is one of the City of Vancouver's modular housing sites to house people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

258 Union Street, also named Nora Hendrix Place, is operated by Portland Hotel Society, and includes healthcare and other services to support residents.

Police are still investigating the stabbing, and say it appears to be an isolated incident that does not present any safety concerns for the public.