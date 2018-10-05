

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 50s is dead after his SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer in Surrey Friday afternoon.

In a statement released later that evening, Mounties said the crash occurred on 176 Street just south of 32 Avenue at around 3:35 p.m.

According to police, both vehicles where travelling north with the semi-truck in front when the black SUV struck it from behind.

Footage from the scene showed the SUV's mangled front end and the blue semi stopped in front of it. There was also a yellow tarp on the roadway.

Several emergency vehicles were at the scene, including an advanced life support ambulance and police cruisers.

"A male resident of New Westminster, B.C. in his 50s, was extricated from the vehicle, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful," the release read.

Authorities shut down 176 Street between 32 and 24 avenues as they worked to piece together the cause of the collision.

The RCMP is looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the incident.

Those with information are asked to call 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2018-149086.