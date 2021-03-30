VANCOUVER -- A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Kelowna, B.C., that left a woman seriously injured earlier this month.

The victim, a 29-year-old Kelowna resident, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound on March 21 following what the RCMP has described as a suspected act of "interpersonal violence." No other details about the motive have been released, but police said they have connected the survivor with domestic violence support.

"This kind of violence is extremely traumatic, and should have no place in our community," Supt. Kara Triance of the Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

"Our Domestic Violence Unit is working with the injured individuals to ensure she has ongoing support and services as this matter progresses through the court."

Mounties said their investigation into the shooting led them to a home in the 100 block of Prior Road South. They have since arrested Darin Holden, who is being held in custody pending a court appearance on April 1.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition, authorities said.