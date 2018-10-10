

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





People use their smartphones a lot. And if you’re constantly on it, you’re going to be dealing with a battery that will eventually run low and sometimes even die. But there are some simple tricks you can use to keep your phone battery running for as long as possible.

From using maps to navigate, to taking videos of loved ones, phones do so much more than they used to – and that can really eat up battery life.

“If you realize that you’re running low on battery power, you can switch to low power mode,” said Bree Fowler, Consumer Reports tech editor.

And in extreme cases you can turn on airplane mode, but you’ll lose cell service.

If your phone doesn’t have a low power mode, try these tips:

Lower the screen brightness or set it to auto so your phone adjusts to lighting conditions

Set the screen to go to sleep after 15 or 30 seconds of inactivity

Reduce how frequently your phone looks for new email

But if you’re still constantly running for your charger, you may want to consider replacing your battery or getting a new phone.

“Some phones have gotten a lot bigger, which gives manufacturers a lot more space to put in bigger batteries,” explained Fowler.

And bigger batteries generally mean better battery life.

Consumer Reports testing shows that Samsung’s Galaxy phones tend to have some of the longest-running batteries. While iPhones are popular with consumers, they haven’t done as well in battery tests.