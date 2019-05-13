

Drivers were told to expect major delays on the Sea to Sky Highway after a serious collision involving a motorcycle Monday.

According to the RCMP, the crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. and involved one other vehicle, adding that each vehicle only had one occupant. Both had to be taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

DriveBC first tweeted about the closure at around 4:10 p.m., saying it had occurred about five kilometers south of Porteau Cove.

By 4:45 p.m., the right lane had reopened to smaller vehicles. By 7 p.m., however, the southbound side was fully closed again and traffic was being diverted into the northbound lanes.

Mounties said a reconstruction team was investigating.

Investigators are expected to provide another update on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

UPDATE - #BCHwy99 #SeatoSky SB Vehicle incident 5 km south of Porteau Cove. Southbound traffic is being redirected in the northbound left lane. Northbound traffic is reduced to one lane. Crews on scene, expect delays #Squamish — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 14, 2019

UPDATE - #BCHwy99 #SeaToSky SB vehicle incident 5km south of Porteau Cove. Right lane is open for smaller vehicles, SB closed to trucks. Crews on scene, assessment in progress. Expect major delays. https://t.co/cKrLnEEyVc #Squamish #Whistler — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 13, 2019