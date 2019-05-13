'Major delays' on Sea to Sky Highway after serious collision
A serious crash on the Sea to Sky highway has led to long traffic delays. (CTV's Chopper 9)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 4:36PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 6:55PM PDT
Drivers were told to expect major delays on the Sea to Sky Highway after a serious collision involving a motorcycle Monday.
According to the RCMP, the crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. and involved one other vehicle, adding that each vehicle only had one occupant. Both had to be taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries remains unclear.
DriveBC first tweeted about the closure at around 4:10 p.m., saying it had occurred about five kilometers south of Porteau Cove.
By 4:45 p.m., the right lane had reopened to smaller vehicles. By 7 p.m., however, the southbound side was fully closed again and traffic was being diverted into the northbound lanes.
Mounties said a reconstruction team was investigating.
Investigators are expected to provide another update on Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available