Mitch Tracy beat the odds with a recent lottery ticket, but it didn't turn him into a millionaire.

Tracy purchased the $1 ticket at a lottery machine in Spokane, Wash., and opted to let the "Quick Pick" feature choose his numbers.

As he was walking away, he realized he'd been given the same numbers twice.

"You're supposed to get two lines for a buck, and both lines were the same numbers," Tracy said.

Officials say the odds of that happening are about one in 14 million, which is almost double the odds of winning the actual jackpot.

The duplicate numbers – 09, 11, 13, 28, 30, 49 – didn't end up winning Tracy the jackpot, however.