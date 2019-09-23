

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police collision investigators were at the scene of a crash involving a marked police cruiser Sunday night.

The crash happened on Main Street near East 2nd Avenue around 10 p.m. It appears that the police cruiser had crashed into a pole.

Collision investigators focused their attention to the passenger side of the police cruiser where it sustained most of the damage. The vehicle's airbags were also deployed.

It is unknown if the officer driving the police cruiser was responding to a call before the crash, or if there were any injuries.

Vancouver police have not yet commented on the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available